So we already are better on carbon emissions than any one else in the world, and all those still in the agreement, but we have to kick in a billion dollars so that China and Russia can actually build more coal plants and we can’t.

Can we say insane people? Yes, I knew you could. Check the video at the Fox link.

Via Fox News Insider:

The United States contributed $1 billion to the global Green Climate Fund, but the world’s top polluters contributed nothing, David Asman reported. Asman said on “Forbes on Fox” that China, Russia and India contributed no money to the Green Climate Fund, yet that international community pressured the U.S. to sign onto the Paris Climate Accord. Steve Forbes said that the billion-dollar payment is another reason why President Trump was smart to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris agreement. Keep reading…

