Outspoken comedian Bill Maher has provoked widespread outrage after using the N-word on live television – as HBO slammed his comments as ‘inexcusable and tasteless’.

The television host was interviewing Republican Senator Ben Sasse on his HBO show ‘Real Time’ on Friday night when he made the racial slur.[…]

The reaction on Twitter to Maher’s remarks was swift and fierce.

‘But really, @billmaher has got to go. There are no explanations that make this acceptable,’ Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson tweeted.

Journalist Jamelle Bouie said that he was ‘surprised it took this long’ for Maher to utter the racial slur.

‘Bill Maher must be fired immediately for his racism and belittling the struggle of millions of black Americans,’ Alt-Right activist Jack Posobiec said.

Replying to Posobiec’s post, Twitter users said that if a conservative activist or TV personality had said the same thing they would have been fired.[…]

Back in 2001, Maher lost his show ‘Politically Incorrect’ after controversial remarks in the wake of the September 11 attacks.

‘We have been the cowards. Lobbing cruise missiles from 2,000 miles away. That’s cowardly. Staying in the airplane when it hits the building. Say what you want about it. Not cowardly,’ he said.

