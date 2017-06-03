Had they done this, you likely wouldn’t have had the San Bernardino attack. But the Obama administration didn’t even do it after that attack, despite promises to do it.

Via The Hill:

The Trump administration has unveiled a new questionnaire for U.S. visa applicants that asks for social media handles from the last five years, Reuters reported Thursday.

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) approved the new measures — which also request applicants’ biographical information for the last 15 years — on May 23, the report said.

Consular officials can now request all prior passport numbers, five years of social media handles, email addresses and phone numbers from applicants, as well as addresses, employment and travel history stretching back 15 years.

Reuters reported that the OMB granted emergency approval for the new questions for six months rather than the usual three years.

