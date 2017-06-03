And the liberal crowd just laughs because hey funny. Liberals are the biggest racists ever.

Via Biz Pac Review:

Kathy Griffin can breathe a sigh of relief.

Comedian Bill Maher, who frequently finds himself immersed in controversy, stepped in it big time on Friday while interviewing Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse.

The two were discussing Sasse’s new book, “The Vanishing American Adult: Our Coming-of-Age Crisis and How to Rebuild a Culture of Self-Reliance,” when Maher dropped the N-word.

Sasse had just finished telling Maher that adults don’t usually dress in costume for Halloween in Nebraska, prompting Maher to reply that he needs to “get to Nebraska more.”

“You’re welcome. We’d love to have you work in the fields with us,” the senator quipped.

“Work in the fields?” Maher asked incredulously. “Senator, I’m a house n***er.”

