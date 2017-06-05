MSM mass Trump hysteria continues unabated. Now they’re blaming Trump for their sexual inadequacies.

Via Red Alert Politics:

It’s official: Not only is President Donald Trump causing the world to heat up; he is responsible for cooling things down in the bedroom.

ELLE Magazine published a real gem on Thursday, blaming Trump for — you guessed it — reduced libido. Writer Whitney Reynolds laments that after the election, she asked herself: “How could I think about dating or even just getting laid when we were absolutely all going to die?”

Reynolds calls it “Trump-based sexual anxiety,” and backs up her own pathetic sentiments with those of her fellow snowflakes:

Vivica, 32, confesses that her sex drive has “tanked” due to her fear of “a lack of control over [her] body.”

Ellen, 34, explains that after a day of keeping up with the anxiety of “reality” under the Trump administration, she and her husband are “keyed up and distracted” and “too tired or stressed out for sex.”

Karin, 26, finds herself “not even remotely in the mood” after “being sickened and terrified” by the news all day. As a nursery employee, she spends all of her “emotional energy on worrying about the infants and families in [her] care, what will happen if their services get cut, will we all get killed in a nuclear war anyway?”

