The administration of Evergreen College could take a lesson. This is what will stop this nonsense, actual penalties for being a fool.

Via Daily Caller:

Students at Ohio State University who attempted to occupy the area outside of president Michael V. Drake’s office late Wednesday night experienced a surprise — and a taste of the cruel, real world — when a senior administrator coolly advised them that they would be arrested and expelled if they didn’t retreat from their “occupied space.”

The protest began — as such protests often do these days — with a set of demands and the promise to remain firmly ensconced at Bricker Hall, Ohio State’s main administration building, until school officials capitulated to the demands.

The occupiers’ motley list of #ReclaimOSU demands includes “complete, comprehensive and detailed access to the Ohio State budget and investments immediately,” divestment from Caterpillar Inc. and Hewlett Packard because of the Israeli–Palestinian conflict and increased purchases of organic, locally-grown food.

