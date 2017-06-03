James Taylor will comfort him with a song.

Via The Hill:

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is hitting back at former Secretary of State John Kerry after he criticized President Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement.

“Once a politician always a politician,” Conway said Friday on Fox News of Kerry, the Democrats’ 2004 nominee for president.

“I think it’s a very disappointing assessment, and it tells you why he lost when he ran for president and why his friend Hillary Clinton lost this past time, because people don’t feel in this country like they put America first and the American worker first,” she added.

Keep reading…