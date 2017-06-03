She is going against the narrative of her Democrat party.

Via Law Officer:

Miami Beach Commissioner and Congressional Candidate Rosen Gonzalez has stirred up her own Democratic Party with an e-mail to City Manager Jimmy Morales on May 30th.

“We need to give the cops back their bullets, remove their body cams, give them their dignity, and let them work all the off hours stuff they want.”

She also bit into Miami Beach Police Chief Dan Oates, and claimed he’s “failing at leading his troops” and said he would be better suited running the Palm Beach Police Department, rather than Miami Beach.

The leaked email has infuriated reform advocates and activists — considering that Rosen Gonzalez, a Democrat, is running to replace retiring U.S. Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen in Washington.

Of course the apology came quick once the e-mail was leaked.

“I want to apologize for the way I phrased this,” she wrote. “This is part of a broader discussion and I want to put the dignity back into law enforcement and allow the police to keep the residents safe. I want trust levels to be raised, and I want the people of Miami Beach to feel safe.”

