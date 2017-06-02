Trump has gone out of his way to voice his support for the police and veterans.

Via Daily Caller:

President Donald Trump signed two bills into law Friday that will provide aid to veterans and members of law enforcement.

Trump signed the American Law Enforcement Heroes Act of 2017 and the Public Safety Officers Benefits Improvement Act of 2017 on Friday.

The bills, which are somewhat interrelated, encourage law enforcement agencies to hire veterans and make it easier for public safety officers and their families to make death or disability claims.

During the bill signing, Trump said he and all Americans are “incredibly proud” of those who choose to serve the country.

