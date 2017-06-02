Via Fox News:

A nonprofit legal watchdog claimed Thursday that newly unearthed documents show Hillary Clinton sent and received more classified information on her private server than previously known, and that the papers also show top aide Huma Abedin did favors for Clinton Foundation insiders.

Judicial Watch released more than 2,000 pages of documents it obtained pursuant to a May 5, 2015 court order, after filing a lawsuit against the State Department for failing to comply with a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

The new documents included 115 Clinton email exchanges that were not previously turned over by the State Department.

“These shocking new Clinton emails show why the Justice Department should reevaluate, reopen, or reinvigorate Clinton, Inc. investigations,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said on Thursday. “The casual violation of laws concerning classified material and noxious influence peddling show the Clinton State Department was ‘corruption central’ in the Obama administration.”

According to Judicial watch, on Dec. 6, 2010, Clinton shared classified information with non-U.S. government employees Justin Cooper, an aide to former President Clinton, and Clinton Foundation Director Doug Band. The email allegedly shows Clinton instructing her aide to print the correspondence, which involved allegations of theft by Bangladeshi banker and Clinton Foundation donor Muhammad Yunus.

Yunus was accused of embezzling $100 million from the Grameen Bank, which he founded.

