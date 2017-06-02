This adds further fire to the report that the presidential candidates and some members of Congress may have been spied on by the Obama administration. And Graham, no friend of Trump, saying this.

Via Fox News:

A third former Republican presidential candidate is publicly asking if the Obama administration may have improperly “unmasked” him in intercepts of communications with foreign officials.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Friday told “America’s Newsroom” he’d been informed by an intelligence community source that his identity was requested unmasked – a typically rare and scrutinized ask that usually requires the American be the suspect in a crime, be in danger or be essential to understanding the context of the conversation.

“I have reason to believe that a conversation that I had was picked up – with some foreign leader or some foreign person – and somebody requested that my conversation be unmasked,” Graham said. “I’ve been told that by people in the intelligence community.”

