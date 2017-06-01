They’d rather work with Communists than Trump.

Via The Independent:

California is to seek its own “international” agreement on climate change with China, the state’s governor has suggested.

Jerry Brown, who previously signalled the west coast state was “ready to fight” Donald Trump over the issue, said he would discuss merging China’s and California’s carbon trading markets on a visit to Beijing.

Carbon trading, also known as cap-and-trade, is seen as an important mechanism for driving down greenhouse gas emissions and California’s market is already linked to the one in Quebec, Canada.

Essentially large sources of carbon are given a cap on emissions, beyond which they cannot go unless they buy an allowance. The allowances are sold by companies that reduce emissions below their cap, creating a double incentive to make cuts.

