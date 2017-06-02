They got too much heat over it and likely asked him to pull out to save face. But they really should be held responsible and should have formally rejected him.

Via NY Post:

Former terror leader Oscar López Rivera will not be honored at this year’s Puerto Rican Day parade, after the ex-FALN chieftain decided to turn down the award in the face of a widespread parade boycott.

Organizers of the June 11 march said the freed terror boss will forgo the “National Freedom Hero” honor and instead just march as a “humble” grandfather.

“He declined the honorary title at the parade. We respect that decision,” parade spokesman Andres Chavez said.

Lopez Rivera freed the parade organizers from having to take a stand on their decision to fete him, when he announced in an op-ed column published Thursday that he no longer wants the controversial award.

