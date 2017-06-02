Kathy Griffin's lawyer on fallout from photo: "The Secret Service has reached out to her. The Secret Service has reached out to a comedian" pic.twitter.com/WjYS0JzqdC — ABC News (@ABC) June 2, 2017

Lisa Bloom, her attorney and Gloria Allred’s daughter, says President and family “for first time in history” is trying to ruin a comedian. Astoundingly stupid attorney.

Kathy Griffin gets emotional over fallout from photo: “I don’t think I will have a career after this. I’m going to be honest, he broke me.” pic.twitter.com/upzPbAJHFD — ABC News (@ABC) June 2, 2017

Kathy and Hillary both need some responsibility therapy. They are their own worst enemies.

Blaming white men for keeping her down.

Kathy Griffin: "I'm not afraid of Donald Trump. He's a bully. I've dealt with older white guys trying to keep me down my whole life." pic.twitter.com/LNCgz4tMmU — ABC News (@ABC) June 2, 2017

HT: ABC News



