This is who the DNC had as their head? This woman is beyond stupid, not to mention acting improperly by trying to pump opposing counsel for information.

Via Observer:

On June 1, the three separate law firms representing Sen. Bernie Sanders supporters in the class action lawsuit against the Democratic National Committee and former DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz for rigging the primaries filed a notice to the United States Federal Court that alleges “unsolicited direct contact by your client Debbie Wasserman Schultz.”

The email from the attorneys states, “At 4:54 p.m. today, an individual called our law office from ‘305-936-5724.’ See attached photo of the caller I.D. The caller refused to identify himself/herself, but asked my secretary about the Wilding et al. v. DNC et al. lawsuit. My secretary stated that it sounded like the caller was using a voice changer, because the voice sounded robotic and genderless—along the lines of the voice changers used when television show interviews are kept anonymous. The caller concluded with ‘Okey dokey,’ after my secretary gave the caller public information about the case. After the call ended, a simple Google search of the phone number ‘305-936-5724′ shows that it is the phone number for Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz’ Aventura office,

https://wassermanschultz.house.gov/contact/. See attached screenshot. What just occurred is highly irregular and we will be filing the instant email with the court forthwith.”

