The Joooos, I knew it!

Via Haaretz:

Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera English posted, then deleted a Twitter post on Wednesday featuring an anti-Semitic cartoon alleging a Jewish plot to deny climate change.

The tweet, which was captured by many Twitter users before it was removed, showed a stereotypical caricature of a Jew saying: “He, he, he, My global warming, uh, I mean, climate change scam is working out perfectly for our long term Talmudic plan of world domination!”

The post went up on the broadcaster’s main English-language Twitter account, apparently as part of a thread promoting content critical of climate change deniers.