NEW YORK — Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, blamed the Washington bureaucracy Thursday for holding up key Trump administration appointees.

Conway delivered remarks to the New York Conservative Party at the Sheraton Hotel in Manhattan.

When asked why the White House was having problems staffing agency posts, Conway replied, “The political left believes one of the greatest accomplishments for them so far — and they haven’t had many — is the lack of confirmable appointees already in place. And they believe that no appointee is better than a Trump appointee. So, for lots of reasons, that included, we need to get staffed up.”

