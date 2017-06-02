The weeping, wailing and gnashing of teeth is truly epic, even by liberal standards. This level of hyperbole is a sure indicator that Trump did the right thing.

Via Grabien News:

The Paris climate accord is a largely symbolic gesture that even supporters acknowledge lacks enforcement mechanisms and, even if successful, will have a statistically insignificant impact on the climate.

Reuters reports that U.S. carbon emissions will fall over the next decade — regardless of whether America remains in COP21 treaty.

Nevertheless, the news that Trump is officially withdrawing America from the accord has brought on a level of hyperbole that is almost … anti-science in its sheer disproportionality.

Here are the 13 dumbest reactions to Trump’s decision thus far.

13. Democratic super-donor Tom Steyer — who as an investor in many green-tech companies is anything but a disinterested party — thundered that Trump is “committing a traitorous act of war against the American people.”

12. Ben Rhodes, Obama’s former deputy national security adviser, experienced a complete meltdown on Twitter in reaction to the news. “Shame on those in Trump WH who know the science is real and Paris is our last best chance. There is no trade off that is worth this cruelty,” he tweeted. Cruelty? Really? “A Rose Garden celebration of a step that denies science and hurts children. History will note those who participated in this moral wreckage,” he tweeted again. There were many more, but you get the idea.

11. John Kerry, one of the deal’s leading negotiators, said Trump is not helping the “forgotten Americans” he pledged to elevate, but instead will give their kids asthma (perhaps as soon as this summer!).

10. Al Gore released a statement that included the bold claim that “Trump’s decision is profoundly in conflict with what the majority of Americans want from our president” — this despite the fact that as a candidate Trump repeatedly promised to do exactly this and won soundly in November.

9. The ACLU, an organization ostensibly centered around civil rights, offered the bizarre claim that leaving the Paris agreement is “a massive step back for racial justice and an assault on communities of color across the U.S.”

