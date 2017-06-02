Maybe he should be more concerned about being charged in the death of his former girlfriend.

Via The Guardian:

Jim Carrey has come to Kathy Griffin’s defense, speaking out against the backlash generated by her widely derided photoshoot holding a facsimile of president Donald Trump’s severed head.

Griffin posted a video on Twitter apologizing for the photo soon after, but on Wednesday, she was fired from her job as co-host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve special. “I made a mistake and I was wrong,” said the 56-year-old comedian.

At the premiere of I’m Dying Up Here, a new Showtime comedy he executive produced, Carrey told Griffin to “hold up a severed leg as well”. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he elaborated, explaining: “It is the job of a comedian to cross the line at all times, because that line is not real.”

He continued: “We’re the last line of defense. And really, the comedians are the last voice of truth in this whole thing.”

Trump directly addressed Griffin’s photo, shot by Tyler Shields, in a tweet on Wednesday that read: “Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”

In his interview, Carrey professed to having recently dreamed about playing golf with the president. “I had a dream the other night I was playing golf with Donald Trump,” he said. “I was standing beside him with a club in my hand, and I was considering my options when I suddenly woke up. It was one of those dreams where you just want to get back to sleep so you can finish it, you know?”

