We really are living in an alternative universe where right is wrong, truth is false and the bully is the victim.

And the attorney is the daughter of ambulance chaser Gloria Allred. Ambulance Chaser 2.0.

Via Daily Caller:

Kathy Griffin is holding a press conference on Friday to complain about the “bullying from the Trump family that she has endured” following the release of a photo spread showing the comedian holding up a bloodied head of President Trump. Lisa Bloom, the daughter of famed feminist litigator Gloria Allred and Griffin’s newly hired lawyer, made the shocking announcement on Twitter. Keep reading…



