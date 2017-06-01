Running to the sound of battle.

Via The Denver Channel:

A Marine with a history of heroism disarmed the suspect accused of shooting and killing a man execution-style inside a Boulder bar early Monday morning, then helped try and save the victim’s life as his co-worker subdued the suspect until police arrived.

The affidavit for Louis Joseph Sebastian, 32, was unsealed and released Thursday as Sebastian was formally charged with one count of first degree murder and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

The affidavit details a night of arguing between him and the victim, 49-year-old Christopher King, originally from San Marcos, Calif.

It says the two men had been invited to a Boulder house party earlier Sunday, though several people at the party were uncomfortable with Sebastian being there because of his personality, and King had been invited accidentally by one of the party hosts whom he had “hooked up” with before.[…]

Patrons then watched as Sebastian walked in the door after King about 10 seconds later, and shot him twice while standing over him “from approximately 5 feet away,” according to the affidavit. King was pleading with Sebastian to stop, police said.

Bryan Daniels, the chef at Bramble and Hare, and Griffin Farro, the restaurant’s bartender and manager, sprang into action.

Daniels ran toward Sebastian and was able to get ahold of his gun. Though Sebastian struggled, Daniels, who was a Marine for five years, wrestled the gun away—having to hit Sebastian in the eye with the gun’s butt to get him to settle down.

Farro then put Sebastian in a full nelson hold until police arrived. Sebastian was saying while being held down that he was attacked, according to police.

Daniels disarmed the weapon, according to the affidavit, then went to check on King.

Though 911 had already been called, Daniels told those there he had a “military grade” first-aid kit in his car, according to the affidavit. He ran to his car to get it, where he also stored Sebastian’s gun until police arrived.

