This is were unchecked leftism leads. And this is a declared ‘progressive college’ but it’s still not enough for the social justice warriors.

If you’ve been following the story, these crazy students took over their school after some faculty members objected to them kicking white people off the campus for the day. The racist students then claimed the faculty were racist and demanded they be fired and began protesting the school.

The president of the school ordered the police to stand down and not evict the students who were occupying the buildings and he even forgave them their homework that they were supposed to do while they were protesting.

And now to the present…

Via Fox News:

Evergreen State College in Washington state was abruptly closed Thursday morning after officials received a “direct threat to campus safety.” “All are asked to leave campus or return to residence halls for instructions,” said a statement on the college’s website. Law enforcement thought the threat via a 911 call was credible enough to forward to Evergreen State College in Olympia, and school officials decided to close the campus, Sandra Kaiser, Evergreen’s vice president for college relations, told reporters Thursday. Campus police declined to elaborate on the nature of the threat when contacted by Fox News. Keep reading…

