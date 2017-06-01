About time.

Via Modesto Bee:

A Republican Super PAC has found a new way to target Democratic candidates: Kathy Griffin.

A new ad uses the controversial comedian to criticize Democrat Jon Ossoff, saying her recent controversial actions are part of a pattern of behavior from “liberal extremists” who now support the House candidate running in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District.

Griffin drew widespread condemnation this week when she was pictured holding a fake severed head made to look like President Donald Trump. The head was covered in fake blood.

“Now a celebrity Jon Ossoff supporter is making jokes about beheading the president of the United States,” a narrator intones in the ad. “It’s not funny.”

Video of Griffin holding the head appears in the ad, alongside images of liberal filmmaker Michael Moore and black-hooded protestors smashing windows.

