He wanted to be the first virgin to get his own virgins.

Via Daily Caller:

A 17-year-old Syrian man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of planning a suicide attack in Berlin.

The unidentified suspect said that he “had joined the jihad” in a letter to his mother. Police released a statement saying, “Evidence of the planning of a concrete act has not yet been identified during the police investigation.”

The man came to Germany as an unaccompanied asylum seeker in 2015. He lives at a shelter in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s home region of Uckermark.

