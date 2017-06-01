Chuck Schumer suddenly cares about Jewish people.

Via Washington Examiner:

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he is “disappointed” President Trump issued a waiver to delay moving the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“As someone who believes that Jerusalem is the undivided capital of Israel, I am deeply disappointed in President Trump’s decision,” Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement.

Trump promised when he campaigned for the presidency to move the embassy to Jerusalem if he won. Aides have said he plans to move the embassy eventually. Past presidents, including President Barack Obama, refused to move the embassy for security reasons.

