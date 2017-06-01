She persisted?

Carolina Williams, of Brentwood, Tennessee, said it was “surreal” when she found out in March she was accepted at Yale University.

Even more bewildering for the high school student was when a few weeks later, Williams received notes from the Ivy League university’s admissions team that singled out an application essay she wrote about her love for Papa John’s pizza.

“It really tickled me that they specifically commented on that one because there were a ton of essays,” Williams, who wrote nearly 10 essays for her Yale application alone, told ABC News. “I think it stood out because it was just very genuine and reflective of me and it was kind of taking a risk, I guess.”

Williams wrote about ordering Papa John’s pizza in reply to a 200-words or less essay prompt to write about what you love to do.

“I love to order pizza from Papa John’s so much. I do it like once a week,” she said. “That was my first thought when I saw that prompt.”

Putting aside worries her essay topic would seem “silly,” Williams wrote about how ordering from the pizza chain gave her independence as a child and was used as both a source of consolation and celebration as she grew up.

“As a fellow lover of pizza, I laughed out loud (then ordered pizza) after reading your application,” read one note to Williams from Yale’s admissions team, while another read, “I laughed so hard on your pizza essay. I kept thinking that you are the kind of person that I would love to be best friends with.”

