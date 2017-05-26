Where it will finally get a real hearing.

via Daily Caller:

The Department of Justice will bring its defense of President Donald Trump’s executive order on refugees and migrants to the Supreme Court, after the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a ruling barring the order’s enforcement.

“This Department of Justice will continue to vigorously defend the power and duty of the Executive Branch to protect the people of this country from danger, and will seek review of this case in the United States Supreme Court,” Sessions said in a statement shortly after the ruling Thursday.

There are several paths by which the ruling could reach the high court. The Department demurred when TheDCNF asked how it planned to proceed.

