“She begged for forgiveness.” Update to this post.

UPDATE: Griffin goes under the bus.

Via WFB:

Sen. Al Franken (D., Minn.) has canceled an appearance by comedian Kathy Griffin alongside him following her gruesome photographs and video depicting a decapitated President Trump.

He announced Thursday that he believes Griffin should not attend the senator’s book event on July 7 in California, according to Politico.

“I believe what Kathy Griffin did was inappropriate and not something that should be be anywhere in our national discourse. I consider her a friend and I’m glad she realized she crossed the line and apologized,” Franken said on Thursday night.

“After hearing from many Minnesotans who were rightfully offended, I’ve come to the conclusion that it would be best for her not to participate in the event we had previously scheduled. I understand why Minnesotans were upset by this, and I take that very seriously.”