How do you not have the sense that God gave a gnat to know that you shouldn’t knock the people who helped you? And whom you might want to help you or your unemployable daughter in the future.

Via Free Beacon:

The former director of data science for the Democratic National Committee on Wednesday snapped back at Hillary Clinton after she accused the DNC of giving her “nothing” during the 2016 presidential race.

Andrew Therriault took to Twitter to defend the DNC against accusations Hillary Clinton made on Wednesday during a Q&A session at Codecon, the Washington Examiner reported.

“DNC data folks: today’s accusations are fucking bullshit, and I hope you understand the good you did despite that nonsense,” Andrew Therriault tweeted.

