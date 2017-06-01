The Federal government, Congress and a firm majority of states are now joined against illegal immigration. The illegal aliens can now self-deport to their countries of origin or to the Sanctuary Seventeen.

Two thirds of the nation’s states have taken action to join in President Trump’s bid to crackdown on illegal immigration and “sanctuary cities,” a sweeping national move that would bolster the administration’s effort even if it loses in the Supreme Court.

The Migration Policy Institute reports that 33 states have moved to choke off illegal immigration, led by Texas which OK’d a law to block cities from giving “sanctuary” to illegals.

“While Texas was the first state to pass a sweeping law focused on illegal immigration since the presidential election, at least 32 other states have introduced immigration enforcement bills,” said the Institute.

Trump has focused on deporting illegal immigrants with criminal records or who are facing criminal charges. He is also hoping to block refugees and immigrants from several countries with terrorist ties.

States, meanwhile, are looking mostly at restricting the ability of cities to become sanctuaries for illegals, even those with criminal records.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, as of May 8, 2017, 24 states were considering anti-sanctuary bills and four had passed such legislation during their 2017 legislative sessions, said the Institute.

“Georgia and Indiana enacted laws restricting postsecondary institutions from adopting sanctuary policies. Mississippi went a step further, prohibiting local jurisdictions and postsecondary institutions from adopting or maintaining sanctuary policies,” said the group.

