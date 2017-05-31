They were promptly physically attacked by a left wing radical from ANTIFA.

Via Breitbart:

Trump supporters turned the tables on Democrats in California and disrupted a Santa Ana Congressman’s “Immigration Workshop” on Tuesday evening—resulting in the arrest of one ANTIFA protestor, who allegedly physically assaulted one of the Trump supporters.

According to Santa Ana Police Department Cmdr. Matt Sorenson, interviewed in the Orange County Register, a fight broke out between two women at the Delhi Center, Tuesday, May 30, resulting in the room being cleared by police, and later the arrest of one protester outside.

The event was hosted by Rep. Lou Correa, (D-Santa Ana), at the [Delhi] center […and] was scheduled to run from 6 to 8 p.m., according to a post on Correa’s Facebook page. Correa listed Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA), World Relief Garden Grove and the Mexican Consulate as also taking part in the town hall.”

In an interview with Los Angeles NBC local affiliate (NBC 4), Correa claimed that the meeting was disrupted by “Trump supporters angry over immigration.”

“I completely support the right of all parties to exercise their first amendment rights,” said Correa, who represents California’s 46th congressional district that includes Anaheim and Santa Ana, in a statement reported by the OC Register. “However, I urge people to act responsibly and refrain from violence.”

Multiple news accounts referenced “violence” but failed to clarify that the only arrest was made for an assault by an ANTIFA protestor against a member of the anti-illegal immigration activist group known as “We the People Rising, (WTPR)” who showed up to peacefully monitor and protest the “subversive” “Immigration Workshop and Townhall,” according to Executive Director of WTPR, Robin Hvidston.