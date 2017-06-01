Worth noting we’re not bound by the treaty because Obama never had the Senate ratify it (per the U.S. Constitution).

Via NYDN:

President Trump may plan to pull out of the Paris accord on climate change — but New York City won’t.

Mayor de Blasio will sign an executive order later this week to maintain the city’s agreement to the international pact to fight climate change, he announced Wednesday during a press conference on ferries in Red Hook.

“If cities and towns and counties and states all over the country step up and agree to abide by the Paris agreement, we can forestall the worst,” de Blasio said. “We can stop what President Trump may be about to do from having a devastating effect on our own people.”

Trump has not yet made a formal announcement on what he plans to do about the deal, signed by 195 nations including the U.S. under President Obama, but according to multiple reports he is planning to pull out of the pact. That has the mayor “deeply distressed.”

“The Paris Accord was the biggest step forward we’ve taken in many many years,” he said. “It’s unconscionable for the President of the United States to step away from it.”