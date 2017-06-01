When you burn the people who supported you, they tend not to be happy…

Via Free Beacon:

A former aide to Hillary Clinton had some harsh criticism for the failed presidential candidate on Wednesday night.

Patti Solis Doyle’s comments came following Clinton’s speech at Recode’s Code Conference during which she skirted the blame for her loss to President Donald Trump.

The longtime Clinton aide quoted a CNN tweet about the former secretary of state’s plethora of excuses for losing the election adding, “I ❤️ @HillaryClinton but I’m tired of hearing who/what she blames 4 loss. Want 2 hear how Ds can win in 2018, 2020 & beyond. Time 2 move on.”

Solis Doyle served as campaign manager for Clinton’s 2000 and 2006 senate elections as well as her 2008 race for the White House.