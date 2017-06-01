Unbelievable. We’re protesting a school that’s already far left because it wouldn’t kick white people off campus for the day and wouldn’t fire a professor who objected to that.

Via Daily Caller:

Protesters at Evergreen State College demanded that the school president exempt them from homework in a video of the protests posted Monday.

“All of us are students and have homework and projects and things due,” said the protester during a meeting between students and George Bridges, Evergreen’s president, reported Campus Reform. “Have you sent an email out to our faculty letting them know? What’s been done with that?”

