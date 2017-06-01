Is that why she’s burning bridges by blaming everyone?

Via Free Beacon:

Hillary Clinton swiftly said “no” on Wednesday when asked at Code Conference 2017 whether she would run for president again.

Among other subjects, Clinton’s interview went over her 2016 election loss to Donald Trump and what she considered unfair coverage of various issues like her Goldman Sachs paid speeches and private email server use.

“Are you running again, by the way?” Kara Swisher asked.

“No,” Clinton said, smiling and shaking her head.