BREAKING: James Comey plans to testify that Trump pushed him to end FBI probe into aide’s Russia ties, a source says https://t.co/V6AskneABk pic.twitter.com/RV2GkY1Dr1

This of course, according to CNN. However, if true, then he’s going to have a difficult time explaining why he didn’t report it or why his testimony and that of his chief deputy disputes it.

Via Free Beacon

Former FBI Director James Comey will publicly testify before Congress as early as next week that President Trump pressed him to end the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s ties to Russia, according to CNN.

Comey reportedly kept notes on his private conversations with Trump. Regarding the probe into Flynn’s links to Russia, the New York Times reported that Comey wrote a memo that Trump told him “I hope you can let this go.” In another conversation, the president asked for Comey’s “loyalty.”

Keep reading…