She’s not leaving him because he does all the caring for her son? Which included sexting a woman in his underwear with the little boy right next to him on the bed?

Via NY Post:

Just when you thought Huma Abedin finally had enough, the Hillary Clinton aide has invited her admitted sex offender hubby back home again, The Post has learned.

But Abedin has since renewed the lease on their pricey Union Square duplex — and invited back home the man who has repeatedly heaped humiliation upon her, sources told The Post.

The luxury three-bedroom, 1,500-square-foot pad at 1 Irving Place features an “expansive, panoramic view of Union Square Park and the midtown skyline,” according to a Corcoran listing.

The sext-crazed pol, who had been sleeping on his mother’s couch in Park Slope, was to move out Tuesday, a source said.

“He was supposed to move,” the building source explained. “But they just signed for another year.”

Another source said, “She still hasn’t served him with the divorce papers.”

Weiner, who will have to register as a sex offender as part of the plea deal with the Manhattan US Attorney’s Office, was spotted Tuesday at about 9 a.m. strolling out of the building with his and Abedin’s 5-year-old son.

A pal of the couple said Weiner has been the primary caretaker for the boy, especially while Abedin worked on Clinton’s failed presidential bid.

“Huma is worried about her son,” the pal said. “That’s her priority, and Anthony plays a very strong role in raising him.”

