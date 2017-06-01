So sorry not sorry. Judge not standing for any b.s. from this guy.

A US Army vet who became the first-ever American to be sentenced for attempting to join ISIS prattled on, sometimes tearfully, for nearly 40 minutes Wednesday before a Brooklyn federal judge interrupted him to say he wasn’t the militant’s “psychiatrist” and sentenced him to 35 years behind bars.

“This isn’t about whether you’re Muslim or Christian or Jewish,” Brooklyn Federal Court Justice Nicholas Garaufis told Tairod Pugh before handing down his decision. “This is about whether you’re going to stand up for your country, which has done so much for you, or betray your country.

“You made your choice,” the jurist growled. “I have no sympathy.”

