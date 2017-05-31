Another thing for the ‘war room’ folks to address. If slowly you route out the leakers and cut off the funding, you dry up the people breaking the law.

Via Free Beacon:

A prominent liberal activist group that is closely involved with anti-Trump campaigns has been awarded more than $20 million in taxpayer-funded government grants since 2002, according to a review of the organization’s Form 990s.

Make the Road New York (MRNY), a New York City-based Latino immigrant group with 19,000 dues-paying members, has been actively involved with anti-Trump campaigns and is closely linked to an organization that is spearheading a new $80 million anti-Trump network that will span across 32 states.

In addition to generous funding from liberal billionaire George Soros, MRNY has hauled in millions in government grants.

From 2002 to 2007, MRNY recorded $1,372,440 in government grants on their Form 990s, an amount that averages $274,488 per year, with no grants in 2005. Government funding to the group sharply increased between 2008 and 2014, the last year a Form 990 is publicly available from the group.

