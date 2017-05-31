Is there anyone she hasn’t blamed yet? Russians, Trump with Russians, Comey, her staff, now the DNC. Let’s leave aside that the DNC prostituted itself and threw Bernie under the bus for her.

She’s so bitter it just oozes out of her. Does she not ever listen to herself and understand how she comes across?

And they really want this character back in 2020?

Via Daily Caller:

Add an ineffective and bankrupt Democratic National Committee to the growing list of culprits that a bitter Hillary Clinton blames for her losing the 2016 presidential election. Speaking at a Recode conference on Wednesday, Clinton roasted the DNC for falling behind the Republican National Committee in terms of voter and donor data analysis. “Let me just do a comparison for you,” Clinton began. “I set up my campaign and we have our own data operation. I get the nomination. So I’m now the nominee of the Democratic Party. I inherit nothing from the Democratic Party.” “What do you mean, ‘nothing’?” she was asked by a Recode moderator. “I mean it was bankrupt, it was on the verge of insolvency, its data was mediocre to poor, nonexistent, wrong. I had to inject money into it,” Clinton complained. Keep reading…

Share +1 Shares 0



