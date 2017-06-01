Summer in DC and winter in Hawaii.

Via Washington Examiner

Former President Obama and his wife Michelle purchased the Washington, D.C. home they had been renting for $8.1 million on Wednesday.

The Obamas decided to stay in D.C. until their youngest daughter Sasha finishes high school at Sidwell Friends School, where she will enter her junior year of high school in the fall.

“Given that President and Mrs. Obama will be in Washington for at least another two-and-a-half years, it makes sense for them to buy a home rather than continuing to rent property,” Kevin Lewis, the Obama’s spokesman, told the Chicago Sun-Times.

According to the Sun-Times, the Obamas will also continue to own their Chicago home in the South Side Kenwood area.

