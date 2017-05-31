Hillary, hit the reset button and look in the mirror.

Hillary Clinton went a step further Wednesday in blaming her election loss to Donald Trump on cyber attacks by Russia, saying Americans including associates of the Republican president, and even Donald Trump himself, likely had a hand in the effort.

The Democratic nominee in last year’s bitterly fought White House race addressed a technology conference in California and spoke at length about the campaign of “disinformation” against her that she said was led by Moscow and influenced the outcome of the campaign.

“The Russians, in my opinion, and based on the intel and counter-intel people I’ve talked to, could not have known how best to weaponize that information unless they had been guided,” Clinton told the Recode conference, referring to an avalanche of false information, social media bots and hacks of Clinton campaign emails.

Some of those people helping the Russians, she said, had access to “polling and data information.”

Asked by a moderator who those individuals might be, Clinton said: “We’re getting more information about all of the contacts between Trump campaign officials and Trump associates with Russians before, during and after the election. So I hope that we’ll get enough information to be able to answer that question.”

“I’m leaning Trump,” she said of the connections. “I think it’s pretty hard not to.”

