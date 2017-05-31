Getting real. And Samantha Power is a surprise, why would she even have had the power to get anything unmasked?

Via Washington Examiner:

The House Intelligence Committee has issued seven subpoenas as part of its ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 elections, including one seeking information about Obama’s former national security adviser Susan Rice, and her activities related to intelligence documents that named members of the Trump campaign.

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, three of the seven subpoenas are related to reports that members of the Trump team were identified in foreign surveillance reports, and had their names “unmasked.”

The other four subpoenas were only described as being “related to the Russia investigation.”

