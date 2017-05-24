Love when libs turn on each other.

Via Yahoo News:

A prestigious academic journal has come under fire after publishing an issue dedicated to Black Lives Matter with no black writers.

The Journal of Political Philosophy allotted more than 60 pages of its June issue to the movement, authored by three white professors. Two academics in African-American studies wrote open letters addressing the lack of black voices and criticizing the journal for routinely ignoring issues related to race.

University of California, Los Angeles professor Melvin Lee Rogers sent the editors of the journal an email, which he later posted on Facebook, expressing his disappointment with the series of articles.

“It is profoundly troubling that a symposium named in honor of the movement effectively performs the invisibility and devaluation of black life via the exclusion of scholars of color that the movement would otherwise challenge,” Rogers wrote on Wednesday. “This is especially upsetting because there are a number of political theorists and philosophers of color positioned to easily say something meaningful about the movement and its connection to substantive normative issues.”

He then listed several black philosophers who would have been more suitable candidates to contribute to the journal.

Yale professor Christopher Lebron also wrote a letter on Wednesday noting the irony of all white writers addressing Black Lives Matter, a movement aimed at ending the erasure of black lives. He also criticized the journal for completely ignoring issues dealing with race for the past few years.

“One might (or might not) be surprised to learn that at four issues a year, making a total of nearly twenty issues … the Journal of Political Philosophy has not published a single article on the philosophy of race: voting, elections, immigration, global markets, and animals have gotten their time in the journal’s sun,” he wrote.