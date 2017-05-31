Trump responded to Kathy Griffin’s despicable beheading pic with the following tweet.

While some on the left criticized it, many seemed to be either looking to find some reason within it all to attack Trump.

CNN commentator and Atlantic writer, Molly Ball, made Griffin’s attack somehow the fault of the Trump family, who she said, were just looking to be victims.

And then there was this, one of the more despicable responses:

This guy is a liberal author who has been on the NY Times best seller list and writes for such liberal organs as The New Republic and The Atlantic.

So Trump mentioning how Griffin’s picture upset his 11 year old son means he is now in play?

Are you kidding me?

Yes, liberalism is a disease.

Anyone who disagrees with them is fair game, even an 11 year old boy is ‘in play’ in their insane minds.



