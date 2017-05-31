Carter Page testimony reportedly postponed indefinitely at the request of Democrats pic.twitter.com/tlKNuCJNkb — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) May 31, 2017

Democrats and liberal media have smeared this guy up and down.

Added to the fact that the Obama administration questionably spied on him, based at least in part off of allegedly false evidence of the fake ‘dossier’ on Trump. Which they knew was fake.

What does that mean?

If someone made false allegations to get the warrant against him, that would blow everything open.

They suddenly realized if he testified all that could come into play.

Can’t have that…

