I think these types of typos are actually kind of humanizing. It shows someone bothered to write it. Not a machine.

Via Newsweek:

Not six months ago, there were fears that the United States was descending into authoritarianism. “Donald Trump is actually a fascist,” opined Michael Kinsley in The Washington Post.

The linguist and political theorist Noam Chomsky did him one better, making a comparison to Adolf Hitler that would become liberal cliché long before Trump took the oath of the presidency. People were going to move to Canada. Some had said so when George W. Bush was elected, and then elected again—but they were serious this time.

President Trump answered those worries shortly after midnight with a single word: “covfefe”

