A massive explosion rocked a highly secure diplomatic area of Kabul during rush hour on Wednesday morning, killing at least 80 and injuring 350.

Authorities said the blast– believed caused by a suicide car bombing–was so heavy that more than 30 vehicles were either destroyed or damaged at the site of the attack.

“We don’t know at this moment what was the target of the attack, but most of the casualties are civilians,” said Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Signmar Gabriel said employees of the German Embassy in Kabul were wounded and an Afghan security guard was killed. The Foreign Ministry activated a crisis team to help deal with the aftermath

