But Griffin doesn’t care about the reaction of Barron or even of crazy people might be inspired by her actions, she thought she was going to get clicks and props from the Resistance.

President Trump tweeted Wednesday that comic Kathy Griffin “should be ashamed of herself” for her participation in a photo shoot involving her holding up a severed, bloodied head resembling Trump’s.

Trump added that the image had upset his children, including his 11-year-old son, Barron, his only child with First Lady Melania Trump.

Griffin had posed with the head “during a photo session with famed photog Tyler Shields, who’s known for edgy, shocking pics,” TMZ reported Tuesday.

