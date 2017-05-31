Great news! Take U.S. support and money out of the equation, and the global warming scam unravels. Another piece of the Obama legacy gets shredded.

Via Free Beacon:

President Donald Trump is reportedly pulling the United States out of the Paris Climate Accord.

Trump is said to have made the decision and the administration is currently working on how to execute the departure, Axios reported Wednesday. The team working on the departure is being led by EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt.

The international deal was entered into by the Obama administration and focuses on global climate change. It was one of Obama’s biggest environmental pushes during his time in office.

Trump’s decision may have been impacted by a letter from 22 Republican senators requesting that the president pull the United States out of the deal, although the president reportedly told confidants that he was already planning on leaving the deal.

Keep reading…